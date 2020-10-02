Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 64GB falls to new 2020 low at $299 (Save $51)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 9:05 am ET

0

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $299 shipped once added to your cart. Typically fetching $350 like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new 2020 low. Whether you’ve found your current machine can’t keep up with the back to school workload or just want to be productive away from the desk, Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ is worth a look. It sports 4GB of RAM alongside 64B of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch display and a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and a USB-C port alongside dual USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Regardless of if you’ll be commuting to and from class, or just want some added protection for your Chromebook in-between using it, grabbing a laptop sleeve is a great way to spend some of the savings from the lead deal. This well-reviewed option at Amazon will only run you $11 and features a water-resistant design. Not to mention, over 20,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

While we’re still seeing quite a few refurbished Chromebooks on sale from $150, there are some additional deals live on ways to upgrade your mobile setup. The discount we tracked yesterday on Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 128GB is still live at $549, or if you’d just prefer an Android-based experience, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite lineup is on sale from $280.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere. This item was manufactured in 2020.

Samsung

