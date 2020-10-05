Save up to 35% on Speck iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $10

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone 11 Pro Max Case at $15.36. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer saves you 23% and marks a new 2020 low. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro at $11.10, down from $14. This case covers your iPhone with two layers of cushioning thanks to an internal shock-absorbent rubber and an impact-resisting hard shell coating. Speck completes the package with some raised edges on the back to give you some additional grip, as well as a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck iPhone cases:

Be sure to shop this morning’s Anker accessory sale at Amazon for a selection of deals on top-rated Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, and more from $12.50. You’ll also find plenty of additional ways to save in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, including GaN wall chargers, speakers, and Lightning cables.

Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone Case features:

The hard-shell grip case for the iPhone is perfect for serious texters, hardcore gamers, or anyone who wants a better grip on their phone. It offers the same dual-layer protection as our award-winning hard-shell case with shock-absorbent rubber on the interior and an impact-resisting hard Shell on the exterior.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!