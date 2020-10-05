Twelve South BookArc parks your MacBook in a stylish stand for $48 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookArc Stand for MacBooks at $47.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down 20% from the usual $60 price tag and a $3 drop from our previous mention. The Twelve South BookArc delivers a sleek home for your MacBook Air or Pro with a matching design that will clean up your space. Integrated cable management and support for MacBooks up to 16-inch in size lead the list of features here. With more of us working at home than ever before, this is a great way to upgrade your battlestation without shelling out too much cash. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you prefer to give your MacBook a boost while open, consider this popular stand from Amazon. It’s under $20 and delivers a nice elevation to match your external monitor. The design certainly isn’t as compelling as Twelve South’s BookArc, but at over 50% less, the trade-off may be worth it, especially if you like to have your display in-use.

While we’re on the subject of upgrading your work from home setup, don’t miss Anker’s new sale today from $12.50. Amongst a number of notable deals is the Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C hub, which adds a lot of I/O to your setup for $150, including Power Delivery functionality up to 85W, HDMI connectivity, and more.

Twelve South BookArc features:

Designed exclusively for MacBooks, the sleek, low-profile design of BookArc cradles your MacBook in a space-saving stand

Connect an external monitor along with your favorite keyboard + mouse, then your notebook becomes a desktop luxury dock. Apple calls this feature “closed-clamshell mode”

Integrated Cable Catch design keeps your connections handy and accessible, while keeping them from falling when disconnected

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!