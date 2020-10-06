Put your Switch in the AmazonBasics Vault Case for $15.50, more from $10

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch for $15.40 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s good for roughly 20% in savings and comes within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. With a heavy-duty hard-shell design, precision cutouts for a Switch with attached Joy-Con controllers, and enough room for eight game cartridges, this case holds up to having such a stellar name. The combination of a dual-layered material with molded outer shell aim to deliver both “a sleek profile and optimal strength.” Amazon backs this case with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Switch case on sale for $10.

We’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch for $10.10 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and also comes within $1 of the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. Not only does this case provide a safe place for your Switch to reside, you’ll also find room to stow 10 game cartridges. A built-in console stand provides additional viewing angles when playing on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you prefer digital games. Thankfully we’ve spotted a nice variety of eShop deals from $2. Options include The Witcher 3, Transistor, Saints Row IV, and more. My personal favorite from the sale is Guacamelee! 2, a game that I look forward to playing again at some point in the near future.

AmazonBasics Vault Case features:

Heavy-duty hard-shell case designed to protect your Nintendo Switch

Neatly stores 1 Switch with Joy-con controllers and 8 Switch game cartridges

Ideal for carrying, organizing, and protecting your Switch

Dual-layered material with molded outer shell for a sleek profile and optimal strength

Stylish red color; backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty

