Put your Switch in the AmazonBasics Vault Case for $15.50, more from $10

- Oct. 6th 2020 11:44 am ET

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch for $15.40 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s good for roughly 20% in savings and comes within $1 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. With a heavy-duty hard-shell design, precision cutouts for a Switch with attached Joy-Con controllers, and enough room for eight game cartridges, this case holds up to having such a stellar name. The combination of a dual-layered material with molded outer shell aim to deliver both “a sleek profile and optimal strength.” Amazon backs this case with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Switch case on sale for $10.

We’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch for $10.10 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and also comes within $1 of the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. Not only does this case provide a safe place for your Switch to reside, you’ll also find room to stow 10 game cartridges. A built-in console stand provides additional viewing angles when playing on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you prefer digital games. Thankfully we’ve spotted a nice variety of eShop deals from $2. Options include The Witcher 3, Transistor, Saints Row IV, and more. My personal favorite from the sale is Guacamelee! 2, a game that I look forward to playing again at some point in the near future.

AmazonBasics Vault Case features:

  • Heavy-duty hard-shell case designed to protect your Nintendo Switch
  • Neatly stores 1 Switch with Joy-con controllers and 8 Switch game cartridges
  • Ideal for carrying, organizing, and protecting your Switch
  • Dual-layered material with molded outer shell for a sleek profile and optimal strength
  • Stylish red color; backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
