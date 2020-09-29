Alongside ongoing Square Enix and SEGA sale events, we have now spotted a fresh batch of Nintendo Switch digital game deals. Alongside a new Deep Silver publisher sale with up to 70% off from now through October 5, 2020, we have also spotted a series of notable indies starting from $2 including Transistor, Burger Chef Tycoon, HoPiKo, SUPERHOT, Guacamelee! 2, and much more. You can also add the Switch versions of The Witcher 3, Saints Row IV, and Metro 2033 to the mix as well. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find out top picks from the eShop down below.

New Switch digital game deals:

More on the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt:

Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe. You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. At your disposal is every tool of the trade: razor-sharp swords, lethal mixtures, stealthy crossbows, and powerful combat magic. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.

