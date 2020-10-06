Anker’s Gold Box offers deals on everyday iPhone and Android accessories from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s Amazon Gold Box offers up to 30% off Bluetooth speakers and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and Alarm for $61.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal offering a new Amazon all-time low. Soundcore Wakey delivers an all-in-one bedside solution with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in alarm clock, and wireless charging. You can play music via Bluetooth or 3.5mm inputs, set up to 15 alarms, and even charger your compatible device at speeds up to 10W. Anker’s Soundcore lineup has stellar ratings across the board, which is in-line with our hands-on review. More below.

Another standout today is the Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker at $39.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal equates to around 33% off. Notable features here include a 360-degree design with up to 12-hours of battery life on a full charge. The integrated LED base around the bottom dances to the music, providing another level of entertainment. Plus, it’s waterproof for summer parties. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for more Anker deals and don’t miss yesterday’s big promotion that’s still on-going with great price drops on Mac accessories and more.

Anker Wakey Speaker features:

Hassle-free wireless fast charging: Built-in wireless charger Powered by Anker technology. Charge Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W for Samsung S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, and note 9 and 7. 5W for iPhone 11, XR, XS Max, XS, x, and 8 Plus.

Comfort in sound: easily Pre-Set your favorite FM radio stations or connect your device via Bluetooth or aux cable. Audio is delivered via full-range stereo drivers.

Wakey, rise and shine: choose from 10 different sounds, including the FM radio, to set up to 15 individual alarms.

