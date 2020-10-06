It’s now time for all of Tuesday’s best iOS and Mac app deals. We are adding to our list of discounted astronomy apps today alongside some freebie interactive stories for the kids, health suites, cartoon creators, some solid music production gear, and more. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Magellan Synthesizer 2, KASPAR, Pulse 24, Star Walk 2, Toon Blocks, StoryToys Haunted House, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Toon Blocks: Build Anything: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Countdown – Upcoming Events: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: KASPAR: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Pulse 24: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gizmo Finder: my lost earpods: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flying Ruler Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Binoculars: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ghost Science M3: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Spacecraft 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $30)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Split Screen: $2 (Reg. $7)

More on Magellan Synthesizer 2 :

A classic is reborn! With its introduction nearly a decade ago, Magellan pushed the boundaries of iOS technology and quickly took its place among the platform’s most popular synths. Continuing this pedigree, Yonac’s flagship Magellan Synthesizer 2 is a new alchemy of pristine sounds, innovative features, and devotion to user friendliness — all the same preserving the wicked soul of the original. Cutting-edge synthesis technology, punchier tones, warmer filters, greater modulation options, AUv3, MPE, brand-new presets: these are just a few of Magellan’s features for a whole new era.

