Today’s best game deals: Mafia II Definitive $19.50, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Mafia II Definitive Edition on Xbox One for $19.49. Regularly $30, today’s offer is $10 off and the lowest price we have tracked since the remastered versions of the series were unveiled back in May. You’ll also find the digital version of Mafia III Definitive Edition down 50% on Amazon at $15, while the full-on Mafia Definitive Edition remake is still at the $40 regular price. You can learn more about what to expect from these remasters and how each one has been enhanced in our previous coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a series of ongoing Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Animal Crossing, and more, as well as titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition, Batman: Arkham Collection, and loads of Xbox LEGO games, among others.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PSN sale, over 300 titles from just $2
- Switch digital game sale from $2
- Big in Japan PSN sale from $4
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Batman: Arkham Collection $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Deadly Premonition Origins $35 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed sale from $4
- Xbox Yakuza sale from $4.50
- Xbox LEGO game sale from $6
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Cthulhu $20 (Reg. $40)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe remake $25 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Complete $15 (Reg. $50)
- Madden NFL 21 42 (Reg. $60)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Windjammers $6 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $24 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PS4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Xbox
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- New FREE 2-player co-op update releases today
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Xbox
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
