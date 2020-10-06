Nerf’s powerful Rival Hera Blaster is yours for $30 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hera MXVII 1200 Combat Blaster for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This powerful Nerf blaster propels high-impact rounds at up to 100 feet per second. Power of this caliber is made possible by a built-in motor, leveling up what you’ll garner from many other Nerf blasters. Red and blue flags are bundled with this unit, allowing players to choose a team prior to going into battle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If affordability is your highest priority, don’t overlook Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster at $15. Going this route will result in a downgrade to six darts instead of 12, but you’ll also spend half the price. Nearly 850 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Speaking of Nerf, did you see its Halo MA40 blasters? They look fantastic and should help us get over the delays that have been announced. Grabbing one of these will not only provide you with a great blaster, but also some in-game content. Learn more from our launch coverage.

Nerf Rival Hera MXVII 1200 Combat Blaster features:

This motorized blaster unleashes high-impact rounds at 100 feet per second with Nerf Rival accuracy. It comes with one 12-round magazine and 12 high-impact rounds. The blaster has a trigger lock and tactical rail. Power it with batteries or the Nerf Rival Rechargeable Battery Pack.

