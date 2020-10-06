Today, we are getting our first look at the new Razer Card. Following Apple’s lead with Apple Card and Apple Pay, the new card will work in combination with Razer’s e-wallet app known as Razer Pay. While it doesn’t provide RBG lighting to fit in with the rest of your multi-colored Chroma cave, the new light-up Razer Card does glow green when it gets tapped and is now in beta mode ahead of what will hopefully be a worldwide release. Hit the jump for additional details.

The new Razer Card:

The new Razer Card was developed with Visa. It is essentially a brand-new Visa prepaid credit card that is accepted at “over 61 million merchant locations globally where Visa is accepted.” It comes in three flavors including the light-up model seen above, a standard all-black option, or a virtual, digital-only variation.

Much like the Apple Card and Apply Pay setup, it can be used alongside the company’s Razer Pay app and offers 1% cash back on select purchases as well as 5% cash back on items purchased directly through Razer’s online storefront. Although, the Razer store redemption is actually 10% during the card’s beta phase.

Rewards program:

Razer is hoping that its “unique” reward system will push gamers (or anyone really) to use its new pre-paid solution. Adamant that it’s not just another one of those boring loyalty programs, Razer says “users go through a personalized experience to track, score and redeem rewards based on tasks and everyday transactions.” While the actual rewards are unclear at this point, we do know beta testers “stand to redeem up to S$2,000 worth of Razer gear and free card upgrades.”

As of right now, the card is still in beta and only for those in Singapore. But Razer did say that “the Razer Card will be made available in other countries globally where Razer Pay is available, subject to local regulatory approvals.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the Razer Card certainly looks cool — I wish all my cards lit up upon use — it’s hard to get a read on whether or not these things will actually become available to everyone, if ever. If they do, however, it might be an interesting proposition for hardcore Razer enthusiasts. While your average person might not even look twice here (likely in favor of Apple’s solutions), if the rewards system is actually as good as Razer is suggesting, its fan base certainly stands to benefit.

While you’re waiting for Razer Card to make a North American appearance, hit up our Razer deal hub for some big-time savings. Gaming laptops, headsets, and much more are all on sale right now.

