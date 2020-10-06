Rexing’s V1 MAX dash cam records 4K30, has Wi-Fi + GPS at a low of $140

RexingUSA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its V1 MAX 4K Dash Camera for $139.99 shipped with the code REXV1M15 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $60 from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While most dash cameras are just 1080p or 1440p, Rexing went a step further and added 4K recording to its latest release. With 4K30 capabilities, Rexing is even above most other 4K dash cameras on the market, as it offers a higher framerate than what others provide. The built-in GPS and Wi-Fi make location logging and accessing footage a breeze, as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If recording both the front and back of your vehicle at the same time is more important, check out AUKEY’s dual dash camera setup. It’s available for $130 shipped, saving you $10 from today’s lead deal. While the resolution drops from 4K to 1080p, you gain a second camera feed.

Regardless of which dash camera you grab, just $10 Prime shipped scores you a 64GB microSD card. This is more than enough room to hold all of your recordings, thanks to the fact that both dash cams above support loop recording, deleting the oldest footage to make room for more whenever needed.

Rexing V1 MAX 4K Dash Camera features:

REAL UHD 4K SINGLE CHANNEL RECORDING: Front single camera records REAL 4K video while utilizing WIDE DYNAMIC RANGE allows dash cam to perform well in low-light situations by F/1.6 6 glass lens carefully fine-tuning the exposure. 170 DEGREE ULTRA WIDE ANGLE LENSES on camera open up to capture broad views of their surroundings.

