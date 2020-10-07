NXZT is updating its N7 motherboard with support for Intel’s latest Z490 chipset, bringing with it 10th generation processor compatibility and much more. I’ve been using this motherboard for the past few days and have to say, the features list is quite extensive, and the design is unlike motherboards I’ve used in the past. From magnetic M.2 covers to 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6, NZXT’s latest N7 Z490 motherboard is a fantastic choice if you’re planning on building a computer based on Intel’s latest 10th generation processors.

NZXT N7 Z490 motherboard offers premium style and features

NZXT is known for its premium computer components and accessories, making everything from high-end cases like the H1 that I used earlier this year or killer coolers that have built-in displays on them. Well, recently the company got into producing motherboards, and of course, they match the design style of the rest of the company’s lineup. Well, with Intel releasing an updated chipset, the Z490, it was time for NZXT to step up to the plate and create a new motherboard worthy of the new high-end processors, and with that, the NXZT N7 Z490 was born.

One of my favorite features of this high-end motherboard is the magnetic M.2 covers. While some manufacturers include a heat sink of sorts, which you might have to attach with screws, NZXT took this design to the next level. While there are no heat dissipation properties here, the magnetic M.2 covers are sleek and blend in with the board perfectly. You hardly realize it’s there unless you look up close, which is exactly what I’d expect from a motherboard of this caliber.

You’ll also find the I/O for some onboard components flipped to the side, making for a cleaner overall design. Things like the USB 3.0 header and SATA ports come out of the right side of the board, making it super easy to cable manage everything. Something else NZXT thought of was power consumption. Some of Intel’s higher-end processors can require a bit of extra power. So, because of this, NZXT put an additional 4-pin EPS connector, giving the CPU a total of 12 pins of power. This can be handy if you plan to overclock heavily, or just want to make sure your processor has more than enough power to run.

Wi-Fi 6, 2.5G Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1, and even USB-C deliver ample I/O on NZXT’s latest motherboard

With a higher-end motherboard like this, one would expect quite a bit of I/O, and NZXT delivers. You’ll find things like a Realtek 2.5G Ethernet port, Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and even an 8-channel high-definition audio setup. For USB ports on the NZXT N7 Z490, you’ll find a 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A on the back, a 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C on the back, two 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the back, and two more USB 2.0 Type-A ports as well. This delivers more than enough options for plugging things in and even gives you both Type-A and Type-C. Mid-board, you’ll find the ability to hook up another six USB 2.0 ports, another USB3.2 Gen 1 plug, and even a front panel 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C internal header. When it comes to other connectivity, HDMI 1.4b is available, alongside Optical S/PDIF and 5.1-channel audio.

Ready for all the RGB you could want

NZXT also built in two NZXT RGB LED headers, one 5V ARGB LED header, and a 12V RGB LED header. All of this combines to allow you to enjoy ample lighting in whatever system you have, be it an NZXT one or just a normal case. The case I chose to put the N7 Z490 in is the H710i, which has built-in LED lighting and this board handles it perfectly. You’ll find support for up to 40 individually addressable LEDs per channel, or 80 LEDs in total.

Pricing and availability for the NZXT N7 Z490 motherboard

The NZXT N7 Z490 motherboard will retail for $229.99 and is available now at NZXT’s website.

