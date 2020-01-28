Last week, NZXT launched a new RGB/fan controller along with a selection of all-new power supplies. Today, the computer gaming peripheral company is debuting new updates to its existing Kraken all-in-one water cooler lineup with the X-3 and Z-3. The higher-end of the bunch, the Z-3, offers something that we’ve never really seen before on any cooler: a 2.36inch LCD display that provides “unlimited visual customization.” These new coolers clock in with a starting price of $130 and come in a variety of sizes.

Release the Kraken Z-3, NZXT’s latest AiO water cooler offers a LED display

NZXT’s latest all-in-one water cooler is going to be a hit, I’d say. The 2.36-inch display is quite unique to the lineup and is available on both the 280mm and 360mm versions of the Z-3-series of coolers. The display can be used to showcase just about anything you want. Do you desire an animated gif that matches your battle station perfectly? Go ahead! Want to display a picture of you and your SO to show the world your love? Have at it! However, the part that is really awesome is that the display is controlled by NZXT’s CAM and can display computer data. This is great if you plan to overclock and want to easily monitor your temp, see what the CPU usage is, or find out how much RAM is being utilized at any moment.

A brighter LED ring and more vivid RGB awaits NZXT’s X-3 AiO

If you’re not in the market for the LCD-focused design of the NZXT X-3-series of water coolers, then the X-3 is perfect for you. It ditches the LCD for a mirrored infinity ring that’s RGB and can match just about any style. It’s 10% brighter than the previous generation and has a rotatable top so you can re-orient the logo no matter what direction the cooler is installed.

Both lines are perfect for any system

Both the X-3 and Z-3 coolers from NZXT are managed by CAM and include Aer P radiator fans that are specifically built to be used with liquid-cooled systems. The X-3 and Z-3 also share the same 7th generation Astek pump, which provides “better cooling and whisper-quiet performance at 800RPM.”

The NZXT RGB connector is included on both models, allowing you to easily hook up Aer RGB 2 fans if you want the highest-end look possible. The nylon mesh sleeves strengthen the rubber tubing, which helps to provide durability and protection during installation. But, the best feature has to be that the pump is rotatable on both which ensures that you’ll always be able to orient the display or logo facing upward.

NZXT X-3 and Z-3 AiO pricing and availability

The NZXT X-3 will be available in 240, 280, and 360mm variants. The X53 will run $129.99, the X63 $149.99, and X73 $179.99 respectively. The Z-3 comes in 280mm and 360mm, with the Z63 running $249.99 and the Z73 costing $279.99. These coolers are available starting today on NZXT.com.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!