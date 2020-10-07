Add PDP’s Pixel Pals Super Mario Figure to your office for $19.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the PDP Pixel Pals Super Mario World Figure for $19.56 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in roughly five months. This Nintendo-licensed Super Mario World figure is a great way to show off your love for the game. Once powered by AAA batteries this unit illuminates to show off 16-bit Mario in all his glory. Grab this accessory today to give your office or game room a healthy dose of nostalgia. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

More of a Zelda fan? If so, you can grab the PDP Pixel Pals 8-Bit Link for $15 from The Best Only via Amazon (99% lifetime positive feedback). This offering operates on AAA batteries just like the unit above, but it’s arguably better suited for Legend of Zelda enthusiasts.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you own a Nintendo Switch. If so, now is a great time to pick up a case for it. Yesterday we spotted Amazon’s Vault Case for $15.50 alongside yet another discounted solution priced at $10. Grabbing one of these will make traveling with your Switch easier than ever.

PDP Pixel Pals Super Mario World Figure features:

  • Officially licensed by Nintendo
  • Light up pixel-art renditions of iconic characters
  • Features collectible characters
  • AAA battery powered
  • Try Me Packaging

