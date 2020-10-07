Satechi Trio powers your iPhone, AirPods, + Apple Watch for $100 ($20 off)

Satechi via Amazon offers its Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $99.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $120 and we most recently saw it drop to $102 as part of Satechi’s Labor Day sale. This is also a new Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. Satechi delivers an all-in-one charging solution sans wires for three devices at a time, up to 7.5W, that’s geared towards Apple users. You’ll be able to power up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, all with dedicated homes within the charging pad. Aside from its sleek design, this power solution is a winner in our book thanks to its included 24W USB-C PD power adapter. Learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review where we gave it high marks largely in-line to Amazon ratings at this point.

Those looking for a simplified, and more affordable, nightstand charging option will want to consider this model from Anker. It retails for $30 and delivers charging speeds up to 15W, which is notably more powerful than the lead deal above. Of course, you’re sacrificing the all-in-one design and ability to power-up multiple devices at once, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jump over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals on everyday essentials to keep your iPhone and Android device running at peak potential. That includes the Aukey 30W USB-C PD wall charger that just recently dropped to $13. It packs both USB-A and C connectivity, making it a great option for power-ups away from home.

Satechi Trio features:

SIMPLIFIES WIRELESS CHARGING – simultaneously charge up to three devices – an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro/2, and an iPhone (8 or later) or Qi-enabled smartphone – all from one sleek, modern charging pad

DESIGNED FOR CONVENIENCE – ideal for your on-the-go lifestyle, the charger is smartphone case friendly (up to 5mm), supports Apple Watch in Nightstand mode and includes and includes additional EU/UK plug adapters for convenient, international usage

INTELLIGENT SAFETY FEATURES – equipped with foreign object detection (FOD) and over temperature protection, the Satechi Trio Wireless Charger automatically detects and cuts off power when necessary to ensure a safe charge

