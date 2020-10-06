Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger $13 (35% off), more

Aukey Store US via Amazon currently offers its 30W USB-C PD 2-Port Wall Charger for $12.79 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This 2-port USB-C PD charger is a great way to streamline your charging setup be it for the nightstand, desk, or everyday carry. It packs an 18W USB-C slot for refueling smartphones and tablets, as well as a 2.4A USB slot for keeping headphones and other accessories topped off. Best of all, Aukey’s charger sports a compact design that won’t hog a wall outlet or take up too much room in your bag. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own and 18W Power Delivery when both ports are used together. This compact dual-port usb c wall charger features a slim & lightweight design with foldable plug for convenience and portability Handy for home office and on-the-go charging. A powerful USB c charger with Power Delivery 3 0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current overheating and overcharging.

