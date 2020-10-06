Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger $13 (35% off), more

Aukey Store US via Amazon currently offers its 30W USB-C PD 2-Port Wall Charger for $12.79 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This 2-port USB-C PD charger is a great way to streamline your charging setup be it for the nightstand, desk, or everyday carry. It packs an 18W USB-C slot for refueling smartphones and tablets, as well as a 2.4A USB slot for keeping headphones and other accessories topped off. Best of all, Aukey’s charger sports a compact design that won’t hog a wall outlet or take up too much room in your bag. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s Gold Box offers deals on everyday iPhone and Android accessories from $28
- Design Skin iPhone 11 Leather Case: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code DSKOCT60
- Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earbuds return to all-time low at $65 (Save 35%)
- Speck Presidio Grip Galaxy S10+ Case: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- TicWatch’s rugged Wear OS S2 Smartwatch drops to $120 (33% off), more from $80
- Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Design Skin iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code DSKOCT60
- Our exclusive promo code brings the Libratone AirPlay 2 speaker to new low at $79
- HyperX Chargeplay Qi Base: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Blink Mini 1080p smart camera falls to new all-time low at $25 (Save 30%)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Case 7-pack: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- DesignSkin iPhone XR Wallet Case: $4 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code DSKOCT70
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker discounts top-rated Qi charging pads, USB-C hubs, more from $12.50
- Razer Hammerhead ANC USB-C Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $100) | eBay
- Seneo 65W USB-C PD Charger: $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code KBL6332F
- Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds are perfect for workouts at $130 (New low, save $50)
- 10-Foot Lightning Cable 2-pack: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Aukey Omnia 65W USB-C GaN Charger: $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own and 18W Power Delivery when both ports are used together. This compact dual-port usb c wall charger features a slim & lightweight design with foldable plug for convenience and portability Handy for home office and on-the-go charging.
A powerful USB c charger with Power Delivery 3 0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current overheating and overcharging.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!