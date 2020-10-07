Rare discounts on Spigen iPhone, Android, and iPad cases start at $8

Amazon is discounting a selection of Spigen iPhone, Android, and iPad cases today from $8. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the iPhone XR Liquid Crystal Case for $8.30. As a comparison, it originally sold for $20 but has trended around $15 lately. With an ultra-thin design and clear casing, this option will show-off your color of choice without adding too much bulk. Additionally, Spigen promises “everyday drop defense with shock-absorbing Air Cushion Technology” will help keep your iPhone XR safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,500 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for even more Spigen case deals.

Other notable deals include:

For more iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases, swing by yesterday’s Speck roundup. Deals start at $10 Prime shipped, making it a great time to pick up even more affordable cases for your device. Our smartphone accessories guide continues to be a great spot to find all of the latest add-ons for our iPhone or Android devices.

Spigen iPhone XR Liquid Crystal Case features:

Display the original color and design of the iPhone XR with our iPhone XR Clear Case

Simple flexible layer is easy to install and remove

Everyday drop defense with shock-absorbing Air Cushion Technology

