Rare discounts on Spigen iPhone, Android, and iPad cases start at $8

- Oct. 7th 2020 9:12 am ET

0

Amazon is discounting a selection of Spigen iPhone, Android, and iPad cases today from $8. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the iPhone XR Liquid Crystal Case for $8.30. As a comparison, it originally sold for $20 but has trended around $15 lately. With an ultra-thin design and clear casing, this option will show-off your color of choice without adding too much bulk. Additionally, Spigen promises “everyday drop defense with shock-absorbing Air Cushion Technology” will help keep your iPhone XR safe. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,500 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for even more Spigen case deals.

Other notable deals include:

For more iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases, swing by yesterday’s Speck roundup. Deals start at $10 Prime shipped, making it a great time to pick up even more affordable cases for your device. Our smartphone accessories guide continues to be a great spot to find all of the latest add-ons for our iPhone or Android devices.

Spigen iPhone XR Liquid Crystal Case features:

  • Display the original color and design of the iPhone XR with our iPhone XR Clear Case
  • Simple flexible layer is easy to install and remove
  • Everyday drop defense with shock-absorbing Air Cushion Technology

Lorex Home Center

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
