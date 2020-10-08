Amazon offers up to 30% off Native natural deodorant bundles + more from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Native Deodorant (96% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its deodorant bundles for men and women. You can now score the 3-pack of Native Natural Deodorant For Women and Men at $25.20 shipped. Regularly closer to $33, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. If this aluminum, paraben, and sulfate-free deodorant is the kind you’re into, now is a great time to stock up. This mixture won’t stain your clothes and you’re getting three different scents here: cucumber/mint, coconut/vanilla, and lavender/rose. Over 24,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the Native Body Wash 3-pack on sale today for $16.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s down 24% from the usual $21 and the lowest we can find. Coming in the same scents as the deodorant above, this is a similar all-natural focused mixture with solid reviews from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

But if the all-natural vibe isn’t for you, score a 4-pack of Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant for just over $13 Prime shipped and call it a day. Then head over to the 2020 Amazon home gift guide for even more personal care items, not to mention the rest of the Amazon guides right here.

More on the Native Natural Deodorant:

This pack includes 3 regular bars of: Cucumber & Mint, Coconut & Vanilla, Lavender & Rose. Save $3 versus buying individually.

Aluminum Free- Native Deodorant isn’t a chemistry experiment, and is made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc

Goes on Easy- Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily. Since the deodorant doesn’t contain aluminum, it won’t stain your clothes

