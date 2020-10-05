It is now time to take a look at the 2020 Amazon Home Gift Guide. With Black Friday closing in and the pushed-back Amazon Prime Day shopping event about a week away now, we are starting to get a better idea of what will be on tap this year. These guides don’t necessarily carry any of the upcoming holiday discounts, but they do give us a much better idea of what is on the way while providing some great ideas for gifts over the holiday season. Not to mention how it can help organize your Black Friday and Prime Day shopping to ensure you zero-in on what you really want before it sells out. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon Home Gift Guide 2020:

Much like in years past, the 2020 Amazon Home Gift Guide is broken down into several categories spanning everything from kitchenware, pet gear, and tools, to smart home products, furniture, personal care, and stocking stuffers, among others.

Kitchenware:

In the kitchen category, Amazon is highlighting the Calphalon Cool Touch Countertop Oven alongside the high-end Vitamix blenders as well as the Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker — one of our personal favorites in the price range. Those lion other coffee makers from De’Longhi and the popular Keurig models as well as food storage options from Rubbermaid and others. OXO’s attractive kitchenware is also on display here, including its BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder as well as Breville’s high-end Smart Grinder Pro.

While we spotted the early Anova sous vide deals right here at as much as $200 off, Amazon isn’t putting the popular Instant Pot multi-cooker front and center in this year’s guide. Having said that, it is in there, and if last year’s Instant Pot Amazon Home Gift Guide omission is any indication, you can expect both the newer Instant Pot Duo Nova line and the previous generation Instant Pot Duo models to see notable price drops for Prime Day and Black Friday.

Browse through the rest of the 2020 Amazon Home Gift Guide kitchen section right here.

Smart Home for days:

The Smart Home section is dominated by Amazon’s latest smart gear as well as the Echo Show kitchen and nightstand companions. You can read all about it new 2020 lineup right here, but you can certainly expect upcoming offers on the Echo Show 8 Kitchen Bundle alongside the Echo Show 5 and a host of smart locks, thermostats, and camera systems covering multiple seat home platforms courtesy of ecobee, August, Arlo, and others.

Browse through the Amazon Home Gift Guide smart home section right here.

And much more…

Other standouts highlighted this year fall to the highly-rated, treat-tossing Furbo Dog Camera for keeping an eye on your furry friends, the six-plant AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Herb Garden for growing your veggies all year round, and a host of vacuums including the BISSELL AeroSlim Cordless Handheld. We are expecting big deals for AeroGarden setups over the holidays and you expect at least 20% off the Furbo. There are also plenty of robotic vacuums on display here ranging from the high-end $799 iRobot Roomba i7+ to the more affordable iRobot Roomba 675 — many of which will also be seeing a big-time price drop of last year is any indication.

Be sure to run through the stocking stuffers and holiday decor sections as these are great places to find affordable gift ideas and ways to liven up your space for the holidays. Prime Day presents a wonderful opportunity to score some Christmas decor at a major discount right before the big holiday. You’ll find everything from trees and ornaments to chocolates, small gift ideas, and much more.

You can take a look at the Amazon electronics gift guide right here, as well as get all of the details on Prime Day, and some tips and tricks for scoring the best deals.

