It is now time to dig in to all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Offers on Be Focused Pro and Sherlock Holmes are still live down below the fold alongside today’s fresh new price drops. From writing suites and fuel calculators to old school RPGs and survival games, there are some solid offers to browse through this morning. Highlights include iWriter Pro, Cardinal Land, God Simulator, Fuel Cost Calculator, Last Colossus, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: God Simulator. Religion Inc.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mobile Protection – Anti Theft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tacker: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Completely Pro for Ebay: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Howjsay: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KizzAnime : Anime App Discover: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Canterville Ghost: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on iWriter Pro :

iWriter Pro is elegant and minimalist text editor with built-in Markdown support. Distraction-free and subscription-free – Sync across all your Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices. – Text editing with live syntax highlighting. – Preview for Markdown and MultiMarkdown documents. – Typewriter mode with focusing on sentence, line, or paragraph. – Fast and responsive editing even for large files. – Integrated counters for words/chars/sentences/paragraphs.

