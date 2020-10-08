Today’s best game deals: Mega Man Zero Collection $20, Jedi Knight II from $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man Zero/Zx Legacy Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the physical Switch version on sale for $24.99. Regularly $30 at Amazon, digital copies are also still listed at full price on the eShop and PSN with today’s deal being a few bucks under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This collection includes six classic games including Mega Man Zero 1 through 4 as well as Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent. You’ll also find an artwork gallery, music player, special filters, and a save-assist feature, among other things. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including STAR WARS Jedi Knight II, Super Bomberman R, Super Mario Odyssey, Oceanhorn, Madden NFL 21, Ghost of Tsushima, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

