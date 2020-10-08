Today’s best game deals: Mega Man Zero Collection $20, Jedi Knight II from $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man Zero/Zx Legacy Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the physical Switch version on sale for $24.99. Regularly $30 at Amazon, digital copies are also still listed at full price on the eShop and PSN with today’s deal being a few bucks under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This collection includes six classic games including Mega Man Zero 1 through 4 as well as Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent. You’ll also find an artwork gallery, music player, special filters, and a save-assist feature, among other things. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including STAR WARS Jedi Knight II, Super Bomberman R, Super Mario Odyssey, Oceanhorn, Madden NFL 21, Ghost of Tsushima, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Design your own Xbox controller at $10 off
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Bomberman R Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Blossom Tales Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Or $4 with PS Plus
- ABZÛ $15 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 21 42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- Frostpunk Console Edition $9 (Reg. $25+)
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe $19 (Reg. $75)
- MLB The Show 20 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares Complete $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia II Definitive Edition $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Batman: Arkham Collection $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Deadly Premonition Origins $35 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed sale from $4
- Xbox Yakuza sale from $4.50
- Xbox LEGO game sale from $6
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Cthulhu $20 (Reg. $40)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh Complete $15 (Reg. $50)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $10.50 (Reg. $15.50)
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go $44.50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
