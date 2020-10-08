FRYE boots, sneakers, loafers, more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

- Oct. 8th 2020 11:53 am ET

0

The Nordstrom Rack FRYE Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of boots, sneakers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Murray Leather Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $140 and originally was priced at $298. These boots are cushioned for added comfort and very versatile to dress up or down. They can be paired with jeans for a casual look or worn with dress pants for a polished look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Clarks Fall Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom Rack

