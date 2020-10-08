FRYE boots, sneakers, loafers, more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

The Nordstrom Rack FRYE Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of boots, sneakers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Murray Leather Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $140 and originally was priced at $298. These boots are cushioned for added comfort and very versatile to dress up or down. They can be paired with jeans for a casual look or worn with dress pants for a polished look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Clarks Fall Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Murray Leather Chukka Boots $140 (Orig. $298)
- Lewis Leather Loafers $60 (Orig. $178)
- Company Field Lace-Up Boots $100 (Orig. $198)
- Chris Venetian Loafer $80 (Orig. $228)
- Ludlow Canvas High Top Sneakers $50 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Allister Feather Boots $70 (Orig. $139)
- Anise Faux Shearling Lined Hiker Boots $75 (Orig. $169)
- Remy Chelsea Boots $130 (Orig. $368)
- Leiah Mixed Strap Sandal $60 (Orig. $119)
- Maley Suede Ankle Bootie $75 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!