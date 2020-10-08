Home Depot launches new RIDGID tool sale from $79 this week

Home Depot has kicked off a new RIDGID tool sale today from $79. Free shipping is available for all shoppers. Our top pick is the 3-tool Combo Kit at $249. As a comparison, there is over $400 worth of original value here but we typically see this bundle sell for around $325. This bundle includes three separate tools, including a drill, driver, and impact wrench. One notable standout feature here is the sub-compact design RIDGID is known for, which allow users to fit these drills into smaller spaces. You’ll also receive two 2Ah batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the 18V OCTANE Multi-tool for $139. It typically goes for closer to $175. This bundle includes the 18V OCTANE Multi-Tool along with a 4Ah battery and wall charger. This combo tool can be used for a variety of jobs, but it’s particularly helpful for small demolition jobs. Includes a universal tool adapter, as well, so you can easily use various other attachments. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox. For more tool deals, swing over to the latest eBay sale, which has a number of everyday DIY tools discounted, along with a host of TVs, home goods, and more.

RIDGID 3-tool Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt SubCompact Lithium-Ion Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit, 3/8 in. Impact Wrench with (2) 2 Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag. RIDGID SubCompact tools offer optimized ergonomics and power in a light weight form. This combo kit is 30% less weight to reduce fatigue and allow you to complete the job at hand.

