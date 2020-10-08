Keurig’s K-Cafe Coffee Maker with milk frother up to $70 off for today only

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker for $129.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy Deals of the Day. This model is regularly as much as $200 at Best Buy and usually around $170 at Amazon. While we have seen it in the $100 range in the past, this is the best price we have tracked since July and the lowest total out there. Similar models are listed at $168 on Walmart. It supports “any K-Cup pod to brew coffee, or make delicious lattes and cappuccinos,” including iced-variations. Features include a 60-ounce water reservoir (enough for 6-cups before a refill is needed), travel mug-friendly design (up to 7.2-inches tall), and an integrated milk frothing compartment for hot or cold foam. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the built-in milk frother is overkill for your needs, take a look at the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker instead. This model provides a similar experience at just $79 with solid ratings from over 2,000 Amazon customers. But whichever model you go with, it’s a good idea to consider the Keurig Universal Reusable Filter which will allow you to use your machine to brew any ground coffee.

You’ll find even more discounted coffee makers right here from Keurig and others, and be sure to check out this battery-powered handheld milk frother deal. Then hit up our home goods deal hub and our latest coffee feature for more.

More on the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker:

Use any K-Cup pod to brew coffee, or make delicious lattes and cappuccinos. Just insert any K-Cup pod and use the button controls to brew delicious coffee, or make hot or iced lattes and cappuccinos. Allows you to brew 6 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy. Your coffee maker heats, then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting your cup size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

