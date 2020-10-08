Are you starting to think about the holidays? The new Sperry gift guide has an array of options for the entire family. Throughout the gift guide, you will find Sperry’s best-selling shoes. This includes boots, boat shoes, sneakers, and accessories. Plus, the guide gives personal reviews from Sperry customers about why they love the shoes. Sperry also gives you free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Sperry’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Men’s Best-Selling Shoes

For men, the Cold Bay Duck Boots are a top pick from this guide. These boots are a great option for fall and winter weather with an insulated lining to help keep you warm. They are also lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. I love how versatile this style is, and they’re priced at $120.

Another great option is the Authentic Original Lug Chukka Boots that are stylishly warm. These boots are waterproof, lightweight, and have a no-slip traction. You can choose from three color options and easily pair them with jeans, khakis, and dress pants alike. This style is priced at $150 and will be a go-to in any men’s wardrobe.

Sperry’s Women’s Holiday Picks

Duck boots are a great option for the fall season. The Saltwater Tall Cozy Leather Duck Boots are lined for warmth and very trendy for this season. Plus, they have a sherpa detailing at the top and three color options.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, the women’s Shearling Clog Slippers are priced at $90. These slippers are super cozy for cold weather and the faux shearling lining adds a plush surface. This style also features a suede exterior that’s durable. They’re also priced under $100 and would make a perfect gift idea.

Finally, leopard print is another huge trend for the fall season. The women’s Saltwater Animal Print Duck Boots are a perfect option for cold weather. This style features rawhide laces and easy on-and-off zippers to make them a breeze to head out of the door. They’re also waterproof, which makes them so nice for fall outdoor activities. The boots are priced at $120.

