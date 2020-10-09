Now that we’re just in a few days away from this year’s Amazon Prime Day event, we’re getting a clearer picture of what deals we can expect across the 48-hour sale. This morning, as it does each year, Amazon released a comprehensive list of what deals will be available next Tuesday and Wednesday. Price drops are expected to come into effect on October 13 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. This year’s event, although it’s been delayed, is still looking like it’s going to be particularly notable as Amazon is setting up to drop prices on its entire line of Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, and much more. Full details are below.

Amazon reveals Prime Day’s best deals

Ahead of Amazon launching Prime Day on October 13, it will be rolling out select early offers to Echo users. Starting on October 11, Alexa shoppers will be able to ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” and score some early price drops on this year’s newest tech. Amazon has made this maneuver in the past, so it’s not really a surprise.

First-party Amazon devices take center stage

As expected, Amazon is going to offer up big discounts on its first-party devices throughout Prime Day. While we expected to see several price drops, it looks like at this point that the latest smart speakers from Amazon will not be privy to Prime Day discounts. However, that may change.

Among a long list of upcoming sale prices is the third-generation Echo Dot, which will be marked down to $19 during Prime Day. Regularly $50, this deal beats the best we’ve seen by $1 and marks a new all-time low. The latest version of Echo Dot won’t be a part of Prime Day, at least it doesn’t appear so, but the previous-generation model is still noteworthy at this price.

Other notable Amazon device Prime Day deals include:

Alongside all of Amazon’s first-party discounts, there will be plenty of Gold Box deals across the two-day event on consumer technology and more. A few standouts include:

Save 36% on 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card

on 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles

on select Nintendo Switch titles Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

on Tile trackers Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)

on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen) Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products

Arlo Smart Home Security Products Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums

on iRobot Roomba vacuums Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub

As always, we’ll have all of Amazon’s best deals, and price drops here at 9to5Toys across the entire Prime Day event.

