Today, Aqara is launching the latest addition to its lineup of smart home accessories with a new indoor security camera. Doubling as a Zigbee hub, the new device packs 1080p recording alongside HomeKit Secure Video functionality and more. Head below the fold for all of the details on the new Aqara HomeKit Camera G2H as well as how to lock-in a launch day discount.

The latest release from Aqara delivers yet another HomeKit-enabled product, but this time brings the very first camera into the brand’s lineup. Entering as the Aqara HomeKit Camera G2H, you’ll find a compact design suited for indoor use that stands out from the competition with a handful of unique features.

For those in the Apple smart home ecosystem, support for HomeKit Secure Video is sure to be the standout feature here. Integrating right into the rest of your Siri setup, you’ll be able to benefit from feeds right in the Home app alongside cloud storage, more in-depth controls, and added privacy features.

On top of its camera functionality, Aqara’s HomeKit Camera G2H also doubles as a hub for connecting other devices from the brand into your setup. Much like you’ll find with its existing siren, built-in Zigbee functionality means you can pair sensors, smart plugs, and more directly to the camera. Aqara already makes some of the more affordable accessories out there, and having the ability to expand automations and other functionality with that lineup will definitely make the G2H a compelling option to consider.

There’s also 1080p recording capabilities with a 140-degree field of view alongside a microSD card slot for local storage to round out the notable features.

As with Aqara’s existing product lineup, you won’t need to actually use the brand’s own app and can add it directly to Apple’s own Home app. Though for taking advantage of the built-in Zigbee hub functionality, you will need to rely on Aqara’s app to get started. But then all of the accessories will show up alongside the rest of your HomeKit setup.

The latest addition to the Aqara lineup is now available for purchase at Amazon. Its new Homekit Secure Video camera enters with a $69.99 list price, but applying code AQARAG2H at checkout will take 25% off as part of a launch promotion that brings it down to $52.49.

I’ve had the opportunity to play around with the new Aqara HomeKit G2H Camera for the past week or so, and I’m quite impressed so far. I’ve already detailed in the past the perks that Aqara brings to your HomeKit setup, and its latest expansion of that lineup may very well be its most compelling yet.

Combining both a HomeKit Secure Video camera with the added hub functionality means that the Aqara G2H is able to handle a lot and manages to do it all well. The price really backs up its feature set, making it an easy recommendation for those looking to elevate their HomeKit setup.

