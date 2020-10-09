Arlo’s Ultra 4K HomeKit Camera with Video Doorbell hits $384 ($488 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Ultra 4K HomeKit 1-Camera System bundled with its Video Doorbell for $383.98 shipped. While the package originally sold for $550, right now you’d pay $488 for both the system and doorbell by themselves with today’s discount saving you 28%, beating the combined Amazon lows by $33, and marking one of the best we’ve seen to date. With HomeKit support leading the way, Arlo’s Ultra system includes a single 4K HDR camera with 180-degree field of view and an outdoor-ready design. Plus, there’s also an integrated spotlight as well as auto zoom and tracking features. Arlo’s Video Doorbell is included to round out the package for keeping an eye on deliveries and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you bring the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera to your smarthome for $226 instead. This offering from Arlo won’t deliver quite the same level of coverage as the lead package, but will save you some extra cash alongside the way. It packs 2K recording capabilities alongside Alexa integration and the ability to pair to your Wi-Fi without needing any other hardware. There’s also an integrated 2,000-lumen spotlight to round out the features.

Earlier this week, Arlo announced its refreshed lineup of cameras headlined by the new Ultra 2 HomeKit system. While you’ll find a similar feature set to the lead deal, its latest cameras now work without a hub and pair right to your Wi-Fi. Get all the details right here and then head on over to our smart home guide for even more.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

