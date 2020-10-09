Bodum’s 12-piece PRESSO kitchen storage set now $38 (Reg. up to $100)

We are now tracking some particularly notable deals on Bodum storage container sets. Alongside a host of notable kitchenware accessories, drinkware, and more, Bodum has now marked down its PRESSO kitchen organization and food storage sets at up to 55% off. And unlike our last mention, you’ll find most of the colorways available here. That brings the price down to $45 on the 12-piece sets, but if you head below you’ll find a promo code to drop the total down even lower.

You can now score the 12-piece Bodum PRESSO kitchen and food storage container set for $38.24 shipped using code SLICK15 at checkout. Regularly up to $100 direct and currently going for $59 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 65% off and the lowest total we have tracked. Constructed from recyclable, BPA-free materials with an airtight lid, they are ideal for storing “cereal, pasta, flour, sugar, nuts, beans, coffee, tea and other foodstuff.” The dishwasher-safe containers can also “handle high temperatures and high acidity products without risk of discoloration.” Rated 4+ stars.

But if the elongated shape and attractive design aren’t doing anything for you here, just score a 21-piece Rubbermaid food storage set for $20 and call it a day. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of today’s best kitchenware and household essential deals including today’s Gold Box offer on this 11-in-1 toaster oven to at 25% off.

More on the Bodum PRESSO set:

Versatile and flexible, these plastic storage jars come in a variety of sizes designed to fit different pantry staples, making them the ideal containers for cereal, pasta, flour, sugar, nuts, beans, coffee, tea and other foodstuff, and perfect for storing various liquids. Fitted with a silicone band for comfortable grip, they complement other items in the Bodum range.

