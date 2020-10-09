Add this sleek 11-in-1 toaster oven to your kitchen counter at 25% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the COSORI 11-in-1 Toaster Combo Oven for $127.49. Free shipping is available for all. This stainless steel toaster oven can do just about anything, including bake, broil, roast, warm, dehydrate, and more. There’s enough room for up to 25-L. of food inside. On the outside, you’ll find various controls, an LED display, and more with the inside coated by a non-stick surface. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider picking up this option from BLACK+DECKER instead. It’s 1/3 of the cost and has a number of similar features, including a stainless steel design. However, be sure to note that this model is smaller and lacks the integrated LED display found on the lead deal above. Rated 4/5 stars.

COSORI Toaster Oven Combo features:

All-in-one: Toast, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Warm, Pizza, Cookies, Rotisserie, Ferment, and Dehydrate

Powerful: Cook your food faster and more evenly with convection fan

Large: 25L capacity fits 12 inch pizza and 6 slices of bread for daily family dishes

