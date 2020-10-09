Add this sleek 11-in-1 toaster oven to your kitchen counter at 25% off

- Oct. 9th 2020 7:19 am ET

$127.50
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the COSORI 11-in-1 Toaster Combo Oven for $127.49. Free shipping is available for all. This stainless steel toaster oven can do just about anything, including bake, broil, roast, warm, dehydrate, and more. There’s enough room for up to 25-L. of food inside. On the outside, you’ll find various controls, an LED display, and more with the inside coated by a non-stick surface. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider picking up this option from BLACK+DECKER instead. It’s 1/3 of the cost and has a number of similar features, including a stainless steel design. However, be sure to note that this model is smaller and lacks the integrated LED display found on the lead deal above. Rated 4/5 stars.

Our home goods guide is your 1-stop shop for all of the latest designs on everyday kitchen essentials. For example, make are to check out this battery-powered handheld milk frother for $11.

COSORI Toaster Oven Combo features:

  • All-in-one: Toast, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Warm, Pizza, Cookies, Rotisserie, Ferment, and Dehydrate
  • Powerful: Cook your food faster and more evenly with convection fan
  • Large: 25L capacity fits 12 inch pizza and 6 slices of bread for daily family dishes

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
