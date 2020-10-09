Add the refreshed Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch to your wrist at $199 (Save 33%)

eBuyNow eCommerce fulfilled by Amazon offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 shipped in several styles. Typically fetching $300 at retailers like B&H, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and comes within $20 of the all-time tracked only once before. The refreshed Moto 360 stands out from other smartwatches at this price point with an always-on 1.2-inch AMOLED display alongside a bevy of other features. Its stainless steel housing is joined by a leather band as well as all-day battery life. Plus, there’s notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Over 210 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Opt for the TicWatch E2 Smartwatch which sells for $160 to pocket some additional savings. This alternative still has Wear OS at the center of the experience, but packs a more rugged design with added water-resistance and a similar fitness tracking feature set. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at how it stacks up.

While we’re talking more affordable ways to get in the Wear OS game, TicWatch’s rugged S2 Smartwatch is still on sale right now for $120. That’s on top of another wearable from the brand that comes bundled with its true wireless earbuds for $80. Find even more deals over in our fitness tracker guide, as well.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!