TicWatch’s rugged Wear OS S2 Smartwatch drops to $120 (33% off), more from $80

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch S2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $119.99 shipped in Glacier. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33%, marks the third-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $20 of the all-time low from earlier this summer. Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50-meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as 2-day battery, and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 305 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the TicWatch E Smartwatch bundled with a pair of Mobvoi’s TicPods for $79.99. Right now you’d pay $80 for the wearable by itself at Amazon, with the true wireless earbuds bringing the total value up to $105. Here you’ll save 24% and score the best price to date on the package. TicWatch E delivers similar Wear OS functionality with a 1.4-inch OLED display, IP67 waterproof rating, and built-in heart rate monitoring. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

While we’re talking wearables, you can still save up to $60 on Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy Smartwatch with prices starting at $220. That’s on top of everything else in our fitness tracker guide including an all-time low on Garmin’s Captain America Smartwatch at $350 and more.

TicWatch S2 features:

Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Certified by US Military Standard 810G, the perfect sidekick as you get in touch with nature’s wilder side.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!