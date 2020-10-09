Target has partnered with the John Derian Company for a new Halloween collection, and it debuts October 10. The John Derian Company was established in 1989 and features handmade antique items. His designs are usually sold at upscale home stores and catalogs, but in this collection, you can find similar items at a budget-friendly cost. There are 50 items with prices starting at just $10. Plus, Target offers free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Target Halloween Collection.

“I love Halloween and all of its magic and playfulness,” Derian told Target. “And I love that the collection is not scary-scary, more funny-scary. I have a large archive of images and this gave me the opportunity to use some of the ‘darker’ images in my collection.”

Living Room Items

One of our top picks from the Target Halloween collection is the Go to the Light Metal Lantern. This is sure to add a warm touch to any space, and it comes in two size options. The lantern features stars and willow branches so the light can shine through to create a design on the wall. They’re priced from $25 and will be a go-to when decorating for Halloween for years to come.

Another top item to place in your living area is the All Hallow’s Eve October 31st Pillow for $30. This is a great style to place on your sofa, bed, or chair. The checkered print adds a festive touch and can bring a focal point to any space.

Deary Dining Room

If you’re planning a Halloween get together, the Cold as Ice Glass Ice Bucket is festive and sure to keep your drinks chilled. The sketch-like imagery of trees reminiscent of 19th-century nature drawings gives it a vintage feel. It can hold a 101-ounce capacity, which is perfect for a bottle of wine or a few drinks. Plus, it’s priced at $20.

Enchanting Entryway

Create a spooky entrance with the Mortal Portal Halloween Door Mat for just $15. This doormat adds a festive touch to your entrance and is a perfect spot to wipe off your feet. If you’re also a fan of decorating with a vintage theme, this doormat features 19th century-inspired graphics of jack-o’-lanterns and black cats, as well as the saying “Happy Halloween.”

