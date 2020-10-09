Anker pre-Prime Day sale discounts USB-C gear, power essentials, more from $15

Anker has launched its pre-Prime Day sale at Amazon with a host of discounts on charging essentials and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker 45W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Wall Charger at $30.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $38 with today’s deal delivering the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. There’s a lot to like on the Atom III Slim with its 45W of power and low-key design. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to check out Anker’s other sale on-going this week for more deals. There’s a variety of accessories on sale from Monday that include Anker’s popular Apple Watch charging hubs, USB-C cables, and more.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim features:

Ultra-Thin: Measuring less than 0. 8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful.

High-Speed and Ultra-Compatible: A single USB-C port is packed with 45W of power to charge USB-C laptops at high-speed, while our proprietary PowerIQ 3. 0 technology ensures optimized charging to a greater range of devices than ever before.

Powered by GaN: Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

