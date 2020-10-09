Anker pre-Prime Day sale discounts USB-C gear, power essentials, more from $15

- Oct. 9th 2020 2:25 pm ET

0

Anker has launched its pre-Prime Day sale at Amazon with a host of discounts on charging essentials and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker 45W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Wall Charger at $30.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $38 with today’s deal delivering the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. There’s a lot to like on the Atom III Slim with its 45W of power and low-key design. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to check out Anker’s other sale on-going this week for more deals. There’s a variety of accessories on sale from Monday that include Anker’s popular Apple Watch charging hubs, USB-C cables, and more.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim features:

  • Ultra-Thin: Measuring less than 0. 8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful.
  • High-Speed and Ultra-Compatible: A single USB-C port is packed with 45W of power to charge USB-C laptops at high-speed, while our proprietary PowerIQ 3. 0 technology ensures optimized charging to a greater range of devices than ever before.
  • Powered by GaN: Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp