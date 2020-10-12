Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $34

- Oct. 12th 2020 11:08 am ET

From $34
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice variety of Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces priced from $34. Our favorite is the Timex 40mm Waterbury Chrono Watch for $79.20 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This stylish Timex watch boasts a 40mm stainless steel case, adjustable 20mm navy leather band, and water resistance that can withstand liquid pressure in depths of up to 100 feet. A two-tone navy and white dial will make this timepiece easily stand out in your collection. Timex’s Indiglo light-up technology ensures that you will be able to check the time no matter how dark it is. Reviews are still rolling in, but Timex is reputable. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $34.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peruse this weekend’s batch of watch deals. There you’ll find Withings’ Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $51.50, alongside many others up to $213 off. Additionally, we just spotted Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch for $189, marking a new low.

Timex 40mm Waterbury Chrono Watch features:

  • Adjustable navy 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars
  • Navy & white dial with date window at 4 o’clock; full markers
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $34
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Prime Day 2020 Fossil Skagen Citizen Timex

About the Author