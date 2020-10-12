Score Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low of $189 (Save 32%)

- Oct. 12th 2020 8:21 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $189 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Having dropped from $279, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $41, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch brings a stainless steel timepiece to your wrist complete with up to 4-day battery life and a bevy of fitness tracking features. On top of its 1.2-inch AMOLED display, there’s also heart rate monitoring, notification relay from a smartphone, and more. Earlier this summer, Samsung also rolled out hand washing timer functionality, as well. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

Take the stylings of the featured smartwatch up a notch by scoring an additional band with your savings. This highly-rated metal link band will pair perfectly with the Galaxy Watch’s stainless steel finish and will only set you back $14. Or you could double down on the fitness look with a Nike-inspired band for $8.

Right now, you can still lock-in one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds at 32% off. This is a great way to round out your Samsung kit if you’re rocking a Galaxy handset, especially now that the earbuds are marked down to $75. And don’t forget that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is down to an all-time low at $150 off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, go for days without charging. Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

