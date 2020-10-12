Save up to $274 on Klipsch bookshelf + floorstanding speakers, more

- Oct. 12th 2020 1:34 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Klipsch Synergy Black Label B-100 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $99.50 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $229 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re on the hunt for higher-quality speakers to put at your desk, this is a great option. You’ll find these bookshelf speakers from Klipsch offer a 0.75-inch tweeter and 4-inch high-output woofer, for a clean crisp sound. A maximum output power of 200W is available here, which is perfect for room-filling audio. You’ll also find a rear-firing bass port on the back of this speaker, which helps deliver room-thumping audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great deals on other Klipsch products.

Other Klipsch Synergy Black Label deals:

Want something a bit more portable? Well, we spotted a new Amazon low on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker. This drops it down to $120, which is a 40% savings from its regular going rate.

Klipsch B-100 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:

  • Dynamic .75″ tweeter, single 4″ high-output woofers
  • Highly-efficient design creates more output using less energy
  • Fills rooms of all sizes with lifelike music and sound reproduction
  • Accurate, non-fatiguing sound provides hours of listening pleasure

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

