Save up to $274 on Klipsch bookshelf + floorstanding speakers, more

Amazon is currently offering the Klipsch Synergy Black Label B-100 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $99.50 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $229 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re on the hunt for higher-quality speakers to put at your desk, this is a great option. You’ll find these bookshelf speakers from Klipsch offer a 0.75-inch tweeter and 4-inch high-output woofer, for a clean crisp sound. A maximum output power of 200W is available here, which is perfect for room-filling audio. You’ll also find a rear-firing bass port on the back of this speaker, which helps deliver room-thumping audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great deals on other Klipsch products.
Other Klipsch Synergy Black Label deals:
- B-200 Bookshelf Speakers: $149.50 (Reg. $225)
- Sub-100: $199.50 (Reg. $263)
- Sub-120: $249.50 (Reg. $365)
- F-200 Floorstanding Speaker: $174.50 (Reg. $350)
- F-300 Floorstanding Speaker: $224.50 (Reg. $499)
Want something a bit more portable? Well, we spotted a new Amazon low on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker. This drops it down to $120, which is a 40% savings from its regular going rate.
Klipsch B-100 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:
- Dynamic .75″ tweeter, single 4″ high-output woofers
- Highly-efficient design creates more output using less energy
- Fills rooms of all sizes with lifelike music and sound reproduction
- Accurate, non-fatiguing sound provides hours of listening pleasure
