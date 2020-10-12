Save up to $274 on Klipsch bookshelf + floorstanding speakers, more

Amazon is currently offering the Klipsch Synergy Black Label B-100 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $99.50 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $229 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re on the hunt for higher-quality speakers to put at your desk, this is a great option. You’ll find these bookshelf speakers from Klipsch offer a 0.75-inch tweeter and 4-inch high-output woofer, for a clean crisp sound. A maximum output power of 200W is available here, which is perfect for room-filling audio. You’ll also find a rear-firing bass port on the back of this speaker, which helps deliver room-thumping audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great deals on other Klipsch products.

Want something a bit more portable? Well, we spotted a new Amazon low on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker. This drops it down to $120, which is a 40% savings from its regular going rate.

Klipsch B-100 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:

Dynamic .75″ tweeter, single 4″ high-output woofers

Highly-efficient design creates more output using less energy

Fills rooms of all sizes with lifelike music and sound reproduction

Accurate, non-fatiguing sound provides hours of listening pleasure

