New Amazon low brings the Urbanears Ralis Speaker down to $120 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This is also a new Amazon low and the first time we’ve seen all four of the styles on sale for anywhere near this price. Sporting a minimalistic, yet colorful casing, the Urbanears Ralis Speaker delivers added water-resistance into the mix for listening almost anywhere. On top of its built-in handle, there’s also Bluetooth 5.0 support and 20-hours playback on a single charge. Urbanears also says that despite its compact size, Ralis can still “recreate rich and spatial sound.” Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Find more details below the fold.

Save even more by picking up the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Portable Speaker at $94 instead. This offering delivers a more compact build than the featured deal, but ups the ante with increased water-resistance. That’s on top of a design that’s perfect for throwing in your bag, 13-hour battery life, and the ability to pair two together for stereo sound. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our review.

If it’s an audio upgrade for the home theater that you’re after, be sure to check out the Polk Audio Sound Bars that are on sale right now. With up to 35% in savings, prices start at $149. Then consider bringing one of Samsung’s Frame 4K QLED TVs to your setup at new lows from $478.

U rbanears Ralis Speaker features:

Stream high-quality audio while on the go with this mist gray Urbanears Ralis portable speaker. The rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the control buttons on the top panel let you handle playback seamlessly. This Urbanears Ralis portable speaker has a carrying strap for convenient ferrying, and Bluetooth connectivity means you can play music from a distance of up to 30 feet.

