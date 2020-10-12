Prime Day deals start early with Echo Dot dropping to $19, Echo Show from $45, more

Prime Day 2020 is officially underway early and Amazon is now discounting a selection of its Alexa-enabled smart speakers. These deals are limited to Prime members only with free shipping included. Headlining is the 3rd Generation Echo Dot at $18.99. Regularly up to $49, today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked all-time and $6 under our previous mention. Bundle with a smart plug for the same price. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more Echo deals as Prime Day 2020 gets underway.

Other notable Prime Day Echo deals:

Of course, you’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals in our constantly-updating hub and on this landing page over at Amazon. Make sure to keep an eye on our Twitter account throughout Amazon’s 2-day event for more deals.

Echo Dot features:

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!