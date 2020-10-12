Prime Day deals start early with Echo Dot dropping to $19, Echo Show from $45, more

- Oct. 12th 2020 3:05 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys
0

Prime Day 2020 is officially underway early and Amazon is now discounting a selection of its Alexa-enabled smart speakers. These deals are limited to Prime members only with free shipping included. Headlining is the 3rd Generation Echo Dot at $18.99. Regularly up to $49, today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked all-time and $6 under our previous mention. Bundle with a smart plug for the same price. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more Echo deals as Prime Day 2020 gets underway.

Other notable Prime Day Echo deals:

Of course, you’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals in our constantly-updating hub and on this landing page over at Amazon. Make sure to keep an eye on our Twitter account throughout Amazon’s 2-day event for more deals.

Echo Dot features:

  • Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
  • Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.
  • Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
  • Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp