Men’s shavers and trimmers from $30: Philips Bodygroom, OneBlade, more

- Oct. 12th 2020 8:55 am ET

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Trimmer and Shaver (BG7030/49) for $49.95 shipped. Regularly $70, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Walmart is still charging $70 for comparison. This dual-sided trimmer/shaver combo is designed for full-body grooming with self-sharpening blades, five adjustable lengths, and a wet/dry construction. The 80-mins of cordless runtime (after a 1-hour charge) is plenty long enough to have you looking right for the holidays as well. Over 8,200 Amazon customers have left this model with a 4+ star rating. More deals and details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body set, which is currently on sale at Amazon for $39.95 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is a new Amazon 2020 low and the best price we can find. This set is good for whole-body grooming and is part of the extremely popular Philip OneBlade series. Speaking of which, the standard, face-only shaver is currently down at $29.95 shipped on Amazon as well — a 14% price drop. Both models carry stellar ratings, just like today’s lead deals, at 4+ star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers as well.

Swing over to our home goods deal hub and the early Prime Day offerings for even more personal care and household essential deals. Also, be sure to head over to today’s Home Depot event for some intelligent smart home gear, thermostats, and more.

More on the Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Shaver:

  • The dual sided handle allows you to shave or trim all of your body zones with one tool
  • With 5 adjustable lengths and self sharpening blades to target all body groom areas
  • Easy to use and clean, while wet or dry
  • The ergonomic grip allows for maximum control while you groom
  • 80 minutes cordless use after a 1 hour charge

