Home Depot discounts smart thermostats, security cameras, more up to 35%

- Oct. 12th 2020 7:41 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off smart thermostats, security cameras, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell 7-day Programmable Thermostat for $42. Matched at Amazon. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 or so. This thermostat packs a built-in display that allows you to automatically schedule temperature changes in your home and more. You’ll miss out on any smart home functionality here but you can find more of those options in today’s sale. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Also in today’s sale is the AQUASHARE 75 GPD Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $159.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $200. This system will remove “up to 99% of microbial and chemical contaminants.” It’s a great way to improve your home’s water without shelling out too much cash. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on smart home thermostats and additional water heaters. Jump into our daily Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on everything that’s environmentally-friendly, including solar panels, electric outdoor tools, and more.

Honeywell 7-day Thermostat features:

The Honeywell 7-Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat can be battery-powered or hard-wired and has permanent day and time backup. The advanced design provides maximum comfort by sensing whether your home needs heating or cooling. It is packed with features and options yet easy to program, with an extra-large, backlit Touchscreen display.

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Honeywell

