Google, Samsung, and other Chromebooks up to 20% off from $200 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of Google, Samsung, Acer, and ASUS Chromebooks starting at $200 shipped for Prime members. One highlight is on the Google Pixelbook Go at $1,199. Down from its $1,399 going rate, today’s offer saves you $200, beats our previous mention by $51, and marks a new all-time low. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 4K touchscreen display and comes powered by an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, as well as 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 630 customers and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the standard Pixelbook Go. Head below for more.

Other notable Chromebook deals:

Dive into all of the best deals from Prime Day right here in our hub. We’re already seeing a slew of discounts live right now, so be sure to check out everything up for the taking during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event.

Google Pixelbook Go 4K features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!