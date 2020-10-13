Amazon gift cards effectively 20% off during Prime Day: $50 for $40

- Oct. 13th 2020 9:46 am ET

0

Prime Day is here and it’s delivering one of the best Amazon gift card promotions we’ve ever seen. Amazon Prime members can get $50 worth of credits for $40 when applying promo code GC20PRIME at checkout. You’ll receive the $40 credit initially and then the $10 bonus will be applied to your account shortly after. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page. With Prime Day well underway and the deals rolling in quickly, this is a great time to score an effective 20% discount on Amazon gift cards, which can be used now or later this year around Black Friday.

Of course, you’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals in our hub that’s being continually updated throughout the 48-hour event. Amazon will be continuing to roll out notable price drops over the next few days, so it’s a good idea to be following us on Twitter to ensure that you don’t miss out on any of the best deals.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Tap the “Apply code to your account” button above or enter the promotion code at checkout.
  • Add $40 or more in Amazon.com Gift Cards to your cart, and complete your purchase or reload your Gift Card balance with $40 or more.
  • Your $10 promotional credit will be applied to your account within two days after your qualifying Amazon.com Gift Card purchase is completed or, in the case of physical gift cards, shipped.
  • Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT), October 14, 2020 while supplies last.
  • Offer has a limit of one Amazon.com promotional credit per Prime account.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp