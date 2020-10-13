Amazon gift cards effectively 20% off during Prime Day: $50 for $40

Prime Day is here and it’s delivering one of the best Amazon gift card promotions we’ve ever seen. Amazon Prime members can get $50 worth of credits for $40 when applying promo code GC20PRIME at checkout. You’ll receive the $40 credit initially and then the $10 bonus will be applied to your account shortly after. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page. With Prime Day well underway and the deals rolling in quickly, this is a great time to score an effective 20% discount on Amazon gift cards, which can be used now or later this year around Black Friday.

Of course, you’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals in our hub that’s being continually updated throughout the 48-hour event. Amazon will be continuing to roll out notable price drops over the next few days, so it’s a good idea to be following us on Twitter to ensure that you don’t miss out on any of the best deals.

Terms and Conditions:

Tap the “Apply code to your account” button above or enter the promotion code at checkout.

Add $40 or more in Amazon.com Gift Cards to your cart, and complete your purchase or reload your Gift Card balance with $40 or more.

Your $10 promotional credit will be applied to your account within two days after your qualifying Amazon.com Gift Card purchase is completed or, in the case of physical gift cards, shipped.

Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT), October 14, 2020 while supplies last.

Offer has a limit of one Amazon.com promotional credit per Prime account.

