Casper’s latest Element Foam Mattresses now 20% off starting at $316

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking 20% off Casper’s 2020 lineup of Element Memory Foam Mattresses starting at $316 shipped. One highlight is on the Queen model at $476. Down from its $595 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $119 discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Stacking up to 8-inches, these mattresses sport a 2-layer construction that’s comprised of supportive memory foam and AirScape padding on the top. Thanks to its top later of perforated breathable foam, Casper says you’ll enjoy a more comfortable night’s sleep as the mattress moves hot air and heat away from your body. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other Casper mattress deals:

Casper Element Mattress features:

Dreamy comfort at an unbeatable price. Casper is reimagining sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research and development team. The Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. The Element has two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support. A top layer of AirScapeTM perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability.

