DJI Mavic Mini Combo hits $399 for Prime Day + more at up to 20% off from $105

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of DJI drones and cameras starting at $104.99 shipped for Prime members. Our top pick is on the DJI Mavic Mini with Fly More Combo at $399. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, saves you $100, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 3-axis motorized gimbal, Mavic Mini can capture ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos. On a full charge, you’re looking at 30-minutes of flight time from each of the three batteries. DJI also includes a carrying case and some additional accessories with its bundle here to complete the package. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our review. Head below for more.

Other DJI Prime Day deals include:

All of the best Prime Day deals are starting to roll in and are now up for the taking over in our hub right here. If you’re looking to expand the recording capabilities of any of today’s DJI cameras or drones, be sure to dive into the SanDisk and Western Digital storage sale that’s taking up 35% off.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

