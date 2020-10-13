Fitbit’s best-selling Versa 2 SE Smartwatch hits $128 (35% off), more from $35

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Fitbit fitness trackers and smart scales from $35 shipped. One highlight is on the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Smartwatch at $127.95. Down from its original $230 price tag and more recent $200 going rate, today’s offer is $72 in savings, beats the previous discount by $31, and marks a new all-time low. Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition delivers up to 6-day battery life alongside pretty much all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect. That includes calorie counting on top of heart rate, sleep, and much more. There’s also built-in Alexa alongside integrated GPS and the ability to store up to 300 songs. As a #1 best-seller, over 49,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Other Fitbit deals today:

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition features:

Meet Fitbit versa 2 a smartwatch that elevates every moment. Use your voice to create alarms, set bedtime reminders or check the weather with amazon Alexa built in. Take your look from the gym to the office with its modern and versatile design. See your stats with an always-on display mode. In addition, get Fitbit pay, daily sleep quality scores, apps, notifications, 24/7 heart rate and store 300+ songs for an experience that revolves around you.

