Home Depot combats Prime Day: Big DEWALT tool sale with up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting DEWALT and Milwaukee tools by up to 50%. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the DEWALT 3-tool Combo Kit for $299. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $350 to $400. This bundle includes an impact driver, screwgun, cut-out tool, and more. You’ll also receive two batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case with purchase. If you’re hoping to tackle some DIY projects this fall, certainly a bundle like this will help do the job. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find more deals below.

Another standout today is the DEWALT 20V Drill/Driver and Reciprocating Saw bundle at $219. There’s roughly $300 worth of value here. Ships with the drill, saw, two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. The added functionality of the reciprocating saw will help with larger demolition jobs. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals DEWALT and Milwaukee tools. The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub.

DEWALT 3-tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK263D2 Cordless Combo Kit contains a brushless drywall screwdriver and cutout tool. This combo kit is ideal for most drywall applications. Not only can you hang the drywall but also cut it out. The DEWALT DCF887B Impact Driver is ideal for most fastening applications. This driver features a DEWALT built brushless motor that deliver more run time and capacity over standard units. DEWALT bare tools are a great way to add to your tool box if you already have batteries and a charger.

