Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest whitestrips, more from $8 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off powered toothbrushes and whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest and more. One standout, among the many, here is the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $70 or so before today, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity for real-time feedback and brushing tips, this bundle includes the brush itself, a charger, brush head, refill stand, and a travel case. You’re looking at five brushing modes, a visible sensor light to let you know if the brushing gets too aggressive, and a round brush head “for a tooth-by-tooth clean.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,200 Amazon customers. More deals below.

More Oral-B/Crest Prime Day deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Oral-B and Crest Prime Day sale right here as there are loads of options starting from $8. Then head over to our Prime Day deal hub for a breakdown of everything that is going on sale right now along with the home goods deal hub for more personal care items.

More on the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush:

Includes Handle, Charger, Brush Head, Refill Stand & Travel Case

Bluetooth communication provides real-time feedback on brushing habits

Round brush head for a tooth-by-tooth clean, with specially engineered

Visible Pressure Sensor lights up to alert you when you are brushing too hard

Electric Toothbrush featuring 5 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs. Removes 100% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush

