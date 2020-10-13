Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest whitestrips, more from $8 for Prime Day

- Oct. 13th 2020 3:50 am ET

$8+
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off powered toothbrushes and whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest and more. One standout, among the many, here is the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $70 or so before today, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity for real-time feedback and brushing tips, this bundle includes the brush itself, a charger, brush head, refill stand, and a travel case. You’re looking at five brushing modes, a visible sensor light to let you know if the brushing gets too aggressive, and a round brush head “for a tooth-by-tooth clean.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,200 Amazon customers. More deals below.

More Oral-B/Crest Prime Day deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Oral-B and Crest Prime Day sale right here as there are loads of options starting from $8. Then head over to our Prime Day deal hub for a breakdown of everything that is going on sale right now along with the home goods deal hub for more personal care items.

More on the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush:

  • Includes Handle, Charger, Brush Head, Refill Stand & Travel Case
  • Bluetooth communication provides real-time feedback on brushing habits
  • Round brush head for a tooth-by-tooth clean, with specially engineered
  • Visible Pressure Sensor lights up to alert you when you are brushing too hard
  • Electric Toothbrush featuring 5 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs. Removes 100% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$8+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2020 Oral-B-Crest

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard