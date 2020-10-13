Save up to 30% on UltraWide monitors, 2-in-1 laptops, more from $100 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of monitors, laptops, and desktops by up to 30%. Shipping is free across the board, with prices starting at $100. Our top pick amongst all of the deals is on Samsung CJ890 Series 49-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor at $699.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Bringing this monitor to your desk is a must for those who can never have enough screen real estate with its curved 49-inch 1080p panel. Samsung’s UltraWide also touts a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming as well as an integrated KVM switch. Alongside two USB-C inputs, there’s also HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB 3.0 hub. Over 145 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for the rest of our top picks.
Other notable deals today:
- LG 27-inch 4K USB-C: $380 (Reg. $450)
- Acer Aspire 27-inch Desktop: $680 (Reg. $800)
- Samsung 28-inch 4K Monitor: $300 (Reg. $360)
- Acer Chromebox Mini PC: $230 (Reg. $270)
- Acer 27-inch 144Hz 1440p: $380 (Reg. $550)
- HP Pavilion x360 Laptop: $646 (Reg. $740)
- and even more…
While we’re talking about battlestation upgrades, be sure to swing by Amazon’s Razer accessory sale. With a collection of ways to elevate your game, prices start at $9 with up to 50% in savings to be had. Then go check out everything else Prime Day has to offer in our hub right here.
Samsung 49-inch UltraWide Monitor features:
Samsung’s CJ890 Series super ultra-wide curved monitor boasts a massive amount of real estate on one chassis combined with exceptional performance. It’s designed for any business application involving large data sets, and is the perfect replacement for multiple monitor setups, viewing large amounts of information on one screen and split screen viewing of multiple windows at once.
