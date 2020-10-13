Razer gaming accessories up to 50% off for Prime Day, deals from $9

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Razer PC and Gaming accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the Razer Seiren X Microphone at $69.99. As a comparison, it regularly goes for around $90 and originally was listed at $100. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen at Amazon since the spring. Razer is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there, and its Seiren X streaming mic falls in line with those same visual cues. This features a built-in shock mount, super-cardioid pickup pattern, and USB connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars. We’ve loved Razer’s mics in our hands-on reviews, as well. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable Razer deals:

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

Super cardioid pickup pattern – sound is recorded at a tighter angle, reducing unwanted background noise and providing crisp clear audio

Built in shock mount – dampens vibrations to help protect your stream against sound abnormalities

Compact and sleek – delivers superior audio broadcasting in a compact form factor

