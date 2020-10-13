Razer gaming accessories up to 50% off for Prime Day, deals from $9

- Oct. 13th 2020 4:09 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Razer PC and Gaming accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the Razer Seiren X Microphone at $69.99. As a comparison, it regularly goes for around $90 and originally was listed at $100. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen at Amazon since the spring. Razer is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there, and its Seiren X streaming mic falls in line with those same visual cues. This features a built-in shock mount, super-cardioid pickup pattern, and USB connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars. We’ve loved Razer’s mics in our hands-on reviews, as well. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable Razer deals:

Find all the best deals from Amazon’s 2-day event right here. There are even more price drops to be found in our gaming guide that’s constantly being updated through Amazon’s Prime Day event.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

  • Super cardioid pickup pattern – sound is recorded at a tighter angle, reducing unwanted background noise and providing crisp clear audio
  • Built in shock mount – dampens vibrations to help protect your stream against sound abnormalities
  • Compact and sleek – delivers superior audio broadcasting in a compact form factor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Razer

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp